Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.32.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

