Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,282 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.15.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

