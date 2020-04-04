Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $49.80 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.59%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

