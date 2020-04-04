Function X (FX) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $242,814.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029695 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000468 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00069301 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.50 or 1.01061452 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000993 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00071489 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001620 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,947,326 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

