Fusion (FSN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.07 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, Liquid and IDEX. Fusion has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000197 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,686.70 or 0.98490756 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

