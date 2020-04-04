FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $4,443.17 and $44,869.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00072074 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00343425 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000921 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047380 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009035 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012659 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001635 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

