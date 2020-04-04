FUTURAX Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $4,914.10 and $46,309.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

