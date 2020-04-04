FuzeX (FXT) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $251,708.28 and $18,096.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, CoinBene, Token Store and Coinbe.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.02625341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00203160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe, Allbit, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Livecoin, CoinBene, COSS, HitBTC and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

