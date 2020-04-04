GAMB (GMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $644,122.16

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. GAMB has a total market cap of $644,122.16 and $91,294.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMB has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. One GAMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.24 or 0.04582357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00069837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037063 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003382 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB's official website is gamb.io. GAMB's official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

