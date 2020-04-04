GameCredits Hits One Day Volume of $9,968.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $9,968.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinrail, Cryptopia and Crex24. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00591828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007609 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit, BitBay, Coinrail, Bittrex, Crex24, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

