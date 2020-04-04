Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2425 per share by the apparel retailer on Tuesday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

GAP has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. GAP has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GAP to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

GAP stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GAP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

