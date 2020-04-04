GAPS (GAP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.97 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for about $4.74 or 0.00068997 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last week, GAPS has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $47.35 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029513 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,895.15 or 1.00467339 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000974 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00071922 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001590 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

