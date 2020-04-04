Garlicoin (GRLC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $18,894.88 and approximately $2.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 55,681,112 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

