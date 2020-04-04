Gas (GAS) Hits One Day Volume of $8.21 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Gas has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gas has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00016012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitinka, Cobinhood and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02626536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00203237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, DragonEX, Coinnest, Poloniex, OKEx, Bitinka, Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin, Koinex, Cobinhood and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

