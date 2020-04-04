GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $76,051.42 and approximately $54.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 85.5% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $51.55, $13.77 and $18.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00596063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007699 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000287 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

