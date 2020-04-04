Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $5.71 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014736 BTC on popular exchanges including The Rock Trading, DEx.top, Bibox and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $33.59 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02625576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00204866 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 5,732,758 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.