Gems (GEM) Market Cap Hits $111,359.73

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Gems token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. Gems has a market cap of $111,359.73 and $655.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gems has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.02607821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,179,760,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.