Genaro Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.33 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, CoinMex, HitBTC and DigiFinex. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.41 or 0.04697563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037145 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009854 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BigONE, OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinMex, Bibox, Huobi and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.