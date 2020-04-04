Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $33.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $706,630.64 and $33.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.02617567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00204226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

