General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 187.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,160 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

GM stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

