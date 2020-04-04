GenesisX (XGS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $19,462.67 and approximately $4.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,180,638 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

