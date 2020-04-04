Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 184.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,687 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Genpact worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 2,978.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,165 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,444 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Genpact by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,480,000 after purchasing an additional 641,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $21,997,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of G opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. Genpact’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

