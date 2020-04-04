GeoCoin Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $380,333.28 and $180.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00596238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000846 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006261 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

