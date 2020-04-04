Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,461,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Capri worth $93,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

CPRI stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.