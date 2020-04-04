Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,471,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of JD.Com worth $86,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.96.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

