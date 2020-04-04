Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of PTC worth $89,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,721,000 after purchasing an additional 769,841 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,494,000 after buying an additional 661,676 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $43,293,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,299,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,328,000 after buying an additional 576,522 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,658,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after buying an additional 456,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $527,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $256,980. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

