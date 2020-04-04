Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $91,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $129,857,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149,946 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 814,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

