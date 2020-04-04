Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Alliance Data Systems worth $83,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP Laura Santillan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen purchased 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 748,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,622,662.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADS opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $182.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.87.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADS. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

