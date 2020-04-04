Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,282 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of WABCO worth $83,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WABCO by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WABCO by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in WABCO by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WABCO by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBC opened at $133.97 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.20 and a 1 year high of $136.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average is $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. Analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

