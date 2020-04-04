Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 56,500 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Zendesk worth $89,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.70. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $41,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $308,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,885.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,518 shares of company stock worth $10,906,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zendesk from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.62.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.