Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 59,104 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Catalent worth $90,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 719,325 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Catalent by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after purchasing an additional 549,881 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Catalent by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,667,000 after purchasing an additional 538,251 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Catalent by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after purchasing an additional 330,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Catalent by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,045,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,896 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

