Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 69,298 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 69,298 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Owens Corning worth $83,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after buying an additional 912,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,216,000 after buying an additional 192,317 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 470.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,426,000 after buying an additional 1,474,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after buying an additional 304,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,080,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after buying an additional 160,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $67.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.