Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 97,704 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,178,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $90,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $281,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,115 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $2,619,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE FR opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

