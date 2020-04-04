Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Mdu Resources Group worth $82,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE MDU opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.