Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $90,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,939. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

