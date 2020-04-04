Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $87,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IONS opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

