Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Cirrus Logic worth $87,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $19,271,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

