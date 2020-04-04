Geode Capital Management LLC Has $82.18 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Ingredion worth $82,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of INGR stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.