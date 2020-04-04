Geode Capital Management LLC Has $83.56 Million Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,686,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 278,610 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Nuance Communications worth $83,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 271,882 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 58,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $9,344,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,207 shares of company stock worth $809,457. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUAN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

