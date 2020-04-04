Geode Capital Management LLC Has $84.68 Million Stock Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,213 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Zayo Group worth $84,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZAYO. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZAYO. ValuEngine raised Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

Shares of NYSE ZAYO opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $361,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

