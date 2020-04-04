Geode Capital Management LLC Has $85.04 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,018 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Signature Bank worth $85,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 16.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 817.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 148,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,282,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

SBNY opened at $72.01 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average of $124.77.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

