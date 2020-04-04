Geode Capital Management LLC Has $86 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,368 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $85,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,825,000 after acquiring an additional 344,717 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 657,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 229,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,703 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 162,422 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE:REXR opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.