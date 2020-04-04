Geode Capital Management LLC Has $87.64 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,507 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Masimo worth $87,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

Masimo stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $187.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,428,254.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,254.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,348 shares of company stock worth $18,820,712. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

