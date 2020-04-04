Geode Capital Management LLC Has $89.83 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $89,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $365.78 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $281.66 and a one year high of $413.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.20 and its 200 day moving average is $359.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.