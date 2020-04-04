Geode Capital Management LLC Has $90.57 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,659,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,014 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Caesars Entertainment worth $90,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,372,000 after buying an additional 6,216,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,689,000 after buying an additional 6,095,830 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,284,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,269,000 after buying an additional 3,300,789 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,807,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.