Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of IPG Photonics worth $89,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $102.74 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average of $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

