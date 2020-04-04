Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Altice USA worth $83,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Altice USA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Altice USA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Altice USA stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.85. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

