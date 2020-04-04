Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,502 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Lear worth $89,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $159.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.