Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $90,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,411,000. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,315,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMK. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

