Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,408 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $90,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $7,586,676.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,136,088.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,609 shares of company stock worth $65,490,812 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $193.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

